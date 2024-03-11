Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) has reported an insider sell according to the latest SEC filings. President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks sold 6,164 shares of the company on March 4, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Trex Co Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The company offers a comprehensive line of composite decking and railing products designed for both residential and commercial applications. Trex products are available in a variety of colors and styles, providing customers with durability and low maintenance compared to traditional wood decking. Bryan Fairbanks’s recent transaction follows a pattern over the past year where the insider has sold a total of 6,164 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Trex Co Inc shows a lack of insider buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys recorded. In contrast, there has been 1 insider sell during the same period. On the valuation front, Trex Co Inc shares were trading at $95.95 on the day of the insider's recent sell, resulting in a market cap of $10.431 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 50.81, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 15.255 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the stock price at $95.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $73.92, Trex Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. The recent insider sell by President and CEO Bryan Fairbanks may provide investors with additional data points to consider when evaluating their investment in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

