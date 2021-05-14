Innoviva Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Pavel Raifeld - Innoviva, Inc. - CEO



Good morning. I'm Pavel Raifeld, Chief Executive Officer of Innoviva, Inc. And it's a pleasure to welcome you to our Annual Meeting of Stockholders. This meeting is now called to order. On behalf of our directors, officers, and employees, I want to thank you for joining us at our Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. We hope this forum will allow us to increase shareholder participation.



Following the official items of the business, we will answer questions submitted on the website. If you have logged into the meeting with your control number, you may ask a question by typing it into the box at the bottom of the screen anytime during this meeting.



Before we begin, I would like to introduce the company's directors and officers who are with us on the webcast today: George Bickerstaff; Deborah Birx; Mark DiPaolo; Jules Haimovitz; Odysseas Kostas; Sarah Schlesinger; and Marianne Zhen, our Chief Accounting Officer.



I will now turn to procedural matters and the formal business of the meeting. The record date for the meeting was March 29, 2021.