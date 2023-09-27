Sep 27, 2023 / 05:50PM GMT

Louise Chen - Cantor Fitzgerald - Analyst



Hi, good day, my name is Louise Chen, I'm the large-cap pharma, biopharma, biotech analyst here at Cantor, very pleased to have with us today the CEO of Innoviva, Pavel Raifeld.



Questions and Answers:

- Cantor Fitzgerald - AnalystSo Pavel, to start, could you tell us a little bit about your company and also what your strategic vision is over the next three to five years?- Innoviva, Inc. - CEOSure, hi. Thank you very much, Louise, and it's really a pleasure to be here and to see everyone. So Innoviva is a very, very interesting company and a company I'm very passionate and excited about as one would expect.So we started out as a royalty company, our background was that a number of years ago, we created a technology, which we then partnered out to GSK. And we've been receiving very considerable royalties to the tune of say, [quarter of a billion dollar] of cash flow a year from that.And so over the past three years, we --