Q4 2019 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and a very warm welcome to the Tata Steel Limited Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Yes. Thank you. Good evening, everybody, and a warm welcome to this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter 2019. Firstly, apologies. I know we are running late, and thank you for bearing with us. I hope you've had a chance to go through our results. The pack is uploaded on the website as well as the press release. And as usual, we will be making a few opening remarks and then opening up the call for questions. At this time, we also have an audio link on the website especially for our retail shareholders, and we invite you to join the call and key in your questions, and we will try and take as many questions as we can.



Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to Page 2 of