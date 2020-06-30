Q4 2020 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Thank you. Good evening, good afternoon, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Samita here. And on behalf of Tata Steel, welcome to this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter and the full year FY '20.



Firstly, I hope for all of you and your families are safe. It has been a challenging time for all of us, but hopefully, we will all get through this.



Moving on to our results. We have with us Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel, and some of my senior colleagues. We will make a few opening remarks, and then we will open the call for questions.



As before on this call, we will discuss the performance and take questions on Tata Steel as well as Tata Steel