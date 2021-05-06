Q4 2021 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Limited Q4 FY '21 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded.



I now hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Thank you. Good evening, good afternoon and good morning to all of you. Firstly, I hope you and your loved ones are in good health. Thank you very much for joining us on the call today to discuss the Tata Steel results for the fourth quarter of FY '21. We will also answer any queries you may have on the performance of Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products.



The call is being led by Mr. T.V. Narendran, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Steel; and Mr. Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO of Tata Steel. The call is also open to our retail shareholders. So please feel free to type in your questions, and we will try and answer as many questions as we can.



As always, the