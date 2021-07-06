Tata Steel Ltd Investor Day Transcript

Jul 06, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - Group Head of Corporate Finance & Risk Management



Good afternoon, good evening and good morning to all of you who have dialed in. I'm Samita Shah, and on behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you all to our Investor Day 2021.



This forum gives us an connect with a larger number of investors and analysts, and we are delighted to see so many of you joining us not just from Mumbai, but from Hong Kong, Singapore and many other cities in the world. This event is being live telecast on our website as well, so you can listen in on that as well. Once again, welcome, and let me start with the agenda for today.



Next slide, please. As you can see on the slide, we will start with walking you through our road map 2013, then we will touch upon our financial strategy. We'll have a Q&A session before we break at 4. We resume at 4:15 India time and then go on to a few sessions to introduce you to some new fascinates of Tata Steel. We will talk about our market leadership, our approach to ESG and, of course, introduce you to our technology team. We then