Q4 2022 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - VP of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management



Good afternoon to all of viewers in India, and a very good evening to those of you joining us from the Far East, and a good morning to our viewers from the West. On behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you all to this call, particularly our shareholders and shareholders of Tata Steel Long Products. Thank you for taking the time out on this call to discuss our results for the fourth quarter of FY '22.



Our results, including a presentation explaining the performance has been uploaded on our website, and hopefully, many of you have had a chance to go through it. To discuss our results, we have with us our CEO and MD, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. They will take you