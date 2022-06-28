Jun 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
Parvatheesam Kanchinadham - Tata Steel Limited - Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Chief Legal Officer(Corporate&Compliance)
Good afternoon. A few mandatory announcements on safety for people present at the location of the AGM. This premises has been sanitized and audited for safety protocol. There are two exits in front of the dais. In case of an emergency, kindly use the exits and assemble at the assembly point at the ground floor and wait for further instructions. Please do not reenter the premises.
Dear shareholders, welcome to the [115th] Annual General Meeting of Tata Steel Limited. This meeting is being conducted over audiovisual means. My name is Parvatheesam Kanchinadham, and I'm the company's Secretary and Chief Legal Officer of the company. I would like to take you through certain details relating to your participation at this meeting.
The facility of joining this AGM through audiovisual means is being made available for members on first come, first serve basis. All members who have joined this meeting are, by default, placed on
Tata Steel Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...