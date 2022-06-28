Tata Steel Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 28, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham - Tata Steel Limited - Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Chief Legal Officer(Corporate&Compliance)



Good afternoon. A few mandatory announcements on safety for people present at the location of the AGM. This premises has been sanitized and audited for safety protocol. There are two exits in front of the dais. In case of an emergency, kindly use the exits and assemble at the assembly point at the ground floor and wait for further instructions. Please do not reenter the premises.



Dear shareholders, welcome to the [115th] Annual General Meeting of Tata Steel Limited. This meeting is being conducted over audiovisual means. My name is Parvatheesam Kanchinadham, and I'm the company's Secretary and Chief Legal Officer of the company. I would like to take you through certain details relating to your participation at this meeting.



The facility of joining this AGM through audiovisual means is being made available for members on first come, first serve basis. All members who have joined this meeting are, by default, placed on