Q3 2023 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Tata Steel Analyst Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to hand the conference over to Mr. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you ma'am.



Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - VP of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management



Good afternoon, good morning, and good evening to all of you joining us today. Welcome to this call, and thank you for dialing in. We have with us our CEO and MD, Mr. T. Narendran, and we have with us our ED and CFO, Mr. Chatterjee who will discuss the results and walk you through any questions you may have. Our presentation, which describes the results has been uploaded on our website, do go through it, if you haven't already. And we will take questions in audio mode as well as chat mode.



Before I hand it over to them, I would just like to draw your attention to the clause, on Page 2 of the presentation, which has safe harbor clause which essentially will cover the entire discussion today.



