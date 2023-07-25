Q1 2024 Tata Steel Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Tata Steel Analysts' Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded.
I would now like to hand over the conference to Ms. Samita Shah to please take it forward.
Over to you, ma'am.
Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - VP of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management
Thank you, Kinshuk. Good morning and good afternoon to all our viewers. On behalf of Tata Steel, I'm delighted to welcome you to this call to discuss our results for Q1 FY '24.
We have with us our CEO and Managing Director, Mr. T.V. Narendran; and our ED and CFO, Mr. Koushik Chatterjee. They will share their thoughts on the results and answer any questions you may have.
Our presentation is uploaded on our website, and I hope you've had a chance to go through it. As always, the safe harbor clause on Page 2 of that presentation will guide the entire discussion today. With that, thank you.
And over to you, Naren. You're on mute.
Thachat Viswanath Narendran - Tata
