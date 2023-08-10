Tata Steel Ltd Court Meeting Transcript

Aug 10, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Parvatheesam Kanchinadham - Tata Steel Limited - Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Chief Legal Officer(Corporate&Compliance)



Dear shareholders, welcome to the meeting of the equity shareholders of Tata Steel Limited. This meeting is convened pursuant to the directions of the Honorable National Company Law Turbinal Mumbai bench in the matter of scheme of amalgamation among Tata Steel Limited and Tata Metaliks Limited and their respective shareholders. In terms of the directions of the Honorable NCLT, this meeting is being conducted over audiovisual means. My name is Parvatheesam Kanchinadham, and I'm the Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer of the company