Tata Steel Ltd Institutional Investor Meeting Transcript

Sep 15, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to the Tata Steel Call. Please note that this meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Samita Shah. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Samita Shah - Tata Steel Limited - VP of Corporate Finance, Treasury & Risk Management



Thank you, Kinshuk. Good evening, everybody. Thank you for joining us on this call and especially given it's very short notice. You may have seen the press release, which we issued an hour or so back, which talked about our plans for our operations in the UK. We wanted to discuss -- share some details with you all and also answer any questions that you may have in this regard.



Before I hand it over to our CEO and MD, who will be joining us shortly, I will also request our ED and CFO, to walk you through some of the details. And before I hand it over to them, I would just like to mention that the safe harbor clause, which is normally included in our presentations, we'll cover the entire discussion. So with that, I think there's