Hexcel Corp Investor Day Transcript

Feb 20, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Nick L. Stanage - Hexcel Corporation - Chairman of the Board, President & CEO



Good morning. It's great to see everyone here in New York. Welcome to our 2024 Investor Day. Also, I would like to welcome those that are participating live on our webcast. We've got some exciting updates to provide to you today. It's exciting times in Aerospace. And it's even more exciting in lightweight advanced composite technology and being one of the leaders in the world. We're thrilled to share with you our story, give you some background, give you maybe a little more detail than you've heard in the past. And then we'll close it up with some Q&A.



So I think you're all familiar with our forward-looking statements. If you're interested, we posted our 10-K earlier this month on 2023. I'd encourage you to pull that and review it if you're interested. I'm going to provide a strategic overview, a little more depth on our product technology, our breadth, our markets. Patrick is going to provide more details on the numbers. Then I'm going to provide an outlook more detail on 2024 as well as our midterm guidance.