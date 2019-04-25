Q1 2019 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 12:00AM GMT

Sanghoon Park - SK hynix, Inc. - President



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling in from abroad. This is Park Sanghoon, the Head of IR at SK Hynix. Welcome to the SK Hynix 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.



Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. First, Senior Vice President, Cha Jin-seok, in charge of Finance and Purchasing; Vice President, Kim Seok, in charge of the DRAM Marketing Group; and Vice President, Kim Young-Rae, in charge of the NAND Marketing Group.



Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances.



With that, we will now begin SK Hynix 2019 First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Let me now turn over to Senior Vice President, Cha Jin-seok, to present the earnings for the first quarter, the company's plan for the year as well as some market outlook.



Jin-seok Cha - SK hynix, Inc. - CFO



