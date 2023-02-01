Q4 2022 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Seong Hwan Park - SK hynix Inc. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, and good afternoon and evening to those calling from abroad. This is Park Seong Hwan, Head of IR at SK hynix. Welcome to the SK hynix 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call. Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here today. First CFO, Kim Woo-Hyun, who will be presenting today; Park Myoung-Soo, Head of DRAM Marketing; and Park Chan-Dong, Head of NAND Marketing.



A reminder that all earnings results and outlooks presented by the company today are subject to change depending on the macroeconomics and market