Q3 2023 SK Hynix Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 12:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, afternoon and evening. Thank you for participating today. We will now begin the SK hynix 2023 Q3 Earnings Release Conference Call. For today's conference call, after SK hynix' presentation, there will be a Q&A session with the participants. (Operator Instructions) Today's presentation will be interpreted simultaneously, and the Q&A session will be interpreted consecutively.



With that, we will now begin today's presentation.



Seong Hwan Park - SK hynix Inc. - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good morning, afternoon and evening. This is Park Seong Hwan, the Head of IR at SK hynix. Welcome to the SK hynix 2023 Q3 Earnings Release Conference Call. Before starting the conference call, allow me to introduce the executives present here with me today. We are joined by CFO, Kim Woo-Hyun; Head of DRAM Marketing, Park Myoung-Soo; and Head of NAND Marketing, Park Chan-Dong.



Let me issue a disclaimer that all outlooks presented by the company are subject to change, depending on the macroeconomic and market circumstances.



With that,