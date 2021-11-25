Nov 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

So dear ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thanks for joining us on this call following the release of our consolidated financial results for the third quarter and 9 months of 2021, our most recent developments and outlook throughout the rest of the year.



Participating on the call today is Deputy CEO, Sergey Terebulin, as well as live managers from sales, business planning and operations. The report as well as the presentation are available on our IR website and in the Bloomberg Terminal.



Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future