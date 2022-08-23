Q2 2022 Hydrogenpro AS Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 23, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Corporate Participants

* Richard Espeseth

HydrogenPro AS - Interim CEO

* Martin Holtet

HydrogenPro AS - CFO



Good morning, all good people. Welcome to the presentation of HydrogenPro. My name is Richard Espeseth, and I will walk you through this together with my CFO, Martin Holtet. We will talk about some introduction and then the second quarter highlights. And then Martin will talk about the business update, including the financials. I will talk about the technology, the leadership, and also make a short summary in the end. And after there again, it's open for questions.



First, I started the company in 2013, and I was the CEO the first seven years. We started very carefully with just two people, and we're growing slowly, slowly all the way up to October 2020. In the beginning, we were a distributor. We had a partnership in China. So our manufacturing capacity in the beginning