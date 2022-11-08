Q3 2022 Hydrogenpro ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Richard Espeseth

HydrogenPro ASA - CEO

Martin Thanem Holtet

HydrogenPro ASA - CFO



Richard Espeseth - HydrogenPro ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to HydrogenPro quarter number three presentation, and this is the first presentation we do after we get listed on the main stock list in Oslo. My name is Richard Espeseth, and I'm here together with my CFO, Martin, and we will run through the slides today.



First, we do the highlights. What's new in the last quarter. Number one, the most exciting is the DG Fuel, where offtaker agreements are all signed. And for HydrogenPro, it will be a totally change of the company. This project is about 10 times bigger for us compared to the other big project we have in the US, and that's mostly because our scope of supply will also be bigger. And we expect the final investment decision in 2023. So very, very exciting.



The second, I think we like to