Aug 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
Jarle Dragvik - HydrogenPro ASA - CEO
Good morning. I am Jarle Dragvik, and I'm the new CEO in HydrogenPro as was announced last week. I'm a new face to all of you, but I'm not new to HydrogenPro. I've been engaged with the company for more than two years. It has been as very hectic week, but a very exciting week, where I have had the opportunity to meet most of my Norwegian colleagues. And what a great team we have.
Today, we are here to present the second-quarter results and I have Richard Espeseth with me to also take part in the presentation. And it's a good story we have, where we are delivering on strong results in technology development, revenue growth, manufacturing, and creating a solid foundation for our future and global expansion.
This picture you have seen before, but I want to emphasize that our business platform providing a market-leading large-scale green hydrogen technology systems stays firm. We have the world's largest electrolyzer, and we have our game-changing electrode technology, which puts us in a position with a market-leading levelized cost of hydrogen.
Q2 2023 Hydrogenpro ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 15, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT
