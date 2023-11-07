Q3 2023 Hydrogenpro ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Jarle Dragvik - HydrogenPro ASA - CEO



Good morning. My name is Jarle Dragvik. I'm the CEO of the HydrogenPro. Today, I'm all by myself here in the studio; we are in the flu season, so unfortunately, we have some sick leave. So, I will present the whole presentation by myself today.



HydrogenPro, as stated for some time, and I would like to take some time to repeat it again, that we are a global provider of a market-leading, large-scale green hydrogen technology and systems provider. And it has been mentioned before, but I would like to take a little bit of time to explain a little bit further, why are we stating this? Why is this important in terms of positioning HydrogenPro?



Well, first of all, I think we can all agree that hydrogen production compared to energy production -- where you don't go via hydrogen -- is a costly process. And because it's a costly process, you need to have a large-scale production in order to gain the scale of economy. And we have the largest single stack electrolyser, which is suitable for the renewable energy input. Most industrial applications for hydrogen,