Q1 2020 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the webcast results Q1 2020 of Hypoport SE. At our customers' request, this conference will be recorded. (Operator Instructions)



And I now hand you over to Ronald Slabke, who will lead you through this conference. Please go ahead, sir.



Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Thank you. Welcome from my side as well. In these unusual times, we are presenting our first quarter numbers. As you may know already, we are looking back on a successful start of the year with the revenue and the profit increase by 30% compared to a solid first quarter last year. We speeded up our growth process in this market environment, let's say, with some challenges, and especially to the end of the last quarter, let's say, serious challenges concerning corona.



Okay. Besides this, that we handled this environment pretty well, let's talk a little bit about the market because I think this is also a huge interest for everyone around the world right now.



What we saw in Germany in