Q2 2021 Hypoport SE Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Ronald Slabke - Hypoport SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO



Yes. Welcome from my side as well to the presentation of the half year report of Hypoport.



As you are aware, we are digitalizing the credit, the real estate and insurance industry here in Germany. And you may have seen our figures already, and you know that we did pretty well in the first half year, that we stayed on our growth track and have a double-digit growth record as well for the first half year. You can say all subsidiaries in the network, all platforms distributed to this growth. We have a new record in all 4 segments.



The leader, as always, credit industry, and the credit platform is close to EUR 100 million in revenue, followed by private clients, there's EUR 70