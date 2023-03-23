Hitachi Zosen Corp Medium-Term Business Plan Briefing Transcript

Mar 23, 2023 / NTS GMT

Sadao Mino - Hitachi Zosen Corporation - Representative Director, President & CEO



I am Sadao Mino, President of Hitachi Zosen Corporation. I will explain to you our new medium-term management plan. As shown here, I will review our long-term vision, Forward 22 review, and the new medium-term management plan, Forward 25.



Firstly, our long-term vision. Let's start with the new management policy structure, which was reviewed in conjunction with the formulation at the new medium-term management plan. Based on the Hitz Value, which consist of our corporate philosophy, management's stance, and standards of business behavior, we newly established sustainable vision, which we aim to achieve in 2050.



Sustainable vision is based on the goals of realizing zero environmental impact and maximizing people's wellbeing. We also partially revised our long-term strategy 2030 Vision, which is our management strategy designed to achieve the milestones of sustainable vision. On the right is the overview of our branding strategy, which we will be implementing across the society.



Our new brand concept