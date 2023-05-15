Full Year 2023 Hitachi Zosen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 15, 2023 / NTS GMT

Satoshi Kimura - Hitachi Zosen Corporation - Senior Managing Executive Officer



Thank you for attending our financial results briefing today. I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank you for your continued support of our company. I will now explain our financial results for fiscal year 2022 and our forecast for fiscal year 2023. Please turn to slide 4.



Here are the key points of the financial results for fiscal '22: one, we were able to receive continued high level of orders in Japan and abroad; two, we achieved year-on-year increases in both sales and income in all segments; both net sales and operating income increased for the fifth consecutive year. Please turn to slide 5.



Order intake was JPY737.5 billion, up JPY59.6 billion year on year, and a new record-high EPC orders for waste-to-energy plants in Japan and overseas made a significant contribution. Net sales increased in all segments, reaching JPY492.6 billion, up JPY50.9 billion year on year.



Operating income also improved in all segments, rising JPY4.5 billion year on year to JPY20 billion. However, due to cost of