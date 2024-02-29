Feb 29, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals conference call to discuss the positive top line results from global Phase 3 trial, a once weekly absolute group tied in adults with short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure.



Tom McCourt - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone. As the operator mentioned, I am Tom McCourt, Chief Executive Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, and I could not be more excited to join all of you to discuss the positive top line results from the pivotal Phase 3 STARS trial we announced earlier today. Before I begin, please take a moment to review our Safe Harbor statement as we will be making some forward-looking statements.



Today joining me today are Mike Shetzline, our Chief Medical Officer; Sravan Emany, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andrew Davis, our Chief Business Officer. Following our remarks, we'll open the call for a brief Q&A session.



