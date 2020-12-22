Racal Acoustics, Invisio AB (publ) - M&A Call Transcript

Dec 22, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Lars HÃ¸jgÃ¥rd Hansen - Invisio AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much, and welcome all to this telephone conference that was called with short notice on the occasion of our acquisition of Racal Acoustics.



And I will start out on Page 3, just shortly introducing the deal. So INVISIO has signed an agreement to acquire all the shares in Racal Acoustics, which is a U.K.-based global company that designs and manufactures communication and hearing protection systems. In addition to Racal Acoustics Limited, there's also a sales company in the U.S., Racal Acoustics, Inc. that is part of the transaction. Racal