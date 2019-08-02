Aug 02, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to IGD's H1 2019 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Let me hand it over to Mr. Claudio Albertini, CEO of IGD. Mr. Albertina, you have the floor.



Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning to all of you. We have just finished our Board meeting, IGD's board meeting, and the board meeting approved our first half-year report. I'm sure you all have downloaded the documentation that was made available on our website about an hour ago including the press release. And I'm going to comment the presentation that was put on the site.



As always, let's start from the highlights, they are on Page 3 of the presentation and they provide you with a thorough overview of the main financial highlights of IGD's at the end of H1. Rental income EUR 77.3 million, up 4.4%, and net rental income and here let me just make a comparison between the adjusted figures net of the new accounting principle application, that come into force January