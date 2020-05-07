May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you very much. First of all, welcome to all of you. I'm connected from Bologna together with my colleagues from the headquarters and our Chairman, Mr. Elio Gasperoni, and we are fully available to take your questions.



The press release and the document that was sent out to you contains the essential data that were looked into by the Board this morning for Q1 and for what will happen after Q1. Let me walk you through the presentation and also because we would like to explain how we're going to tackle the presentation. We're on Page 2 now.



I'll briefly give you an overview of Q1 results, end of March 2020, and that's the first chapter in the presentation. Then, I will move on and dwell on the latest updates, what we