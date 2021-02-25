Feb 25, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon to all of you. As you've already seen in the press release and from the presentation, late this morning, our Board of Directors approved the 2020 accounts to be then submitted for final approval to the AGM. I'm here talking from Bologna with our colleagues from the Bologna headquarters and Mr. Gasperoni, our Chairman is here with us. Let me start by walking you through the presentation that was sent to you.



Let's start from Page 3. And here, we have the so-called key points. That's how we call them. And these key points refer to the 2020 fiscal year. Despite what have happened in 2020, we can say that our shopping center format still proved to be applicable and valid. Europe was not