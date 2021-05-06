May 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon to all of you. I am connected from our headquarters. And together with me, as always, we have our new Chairman, Mrs. Rossella Saoncella, appointed Chairman on April 20, and today, she chaired the first operating Board meeting, and Mrs. Saoncella is available to you for any questions you may have.



I'm sure you've already received both the press release and the handouts, the presentation, for Q1 2021 results. Let me walk you through the presentation, and I'm sure you've already had a look at it or you have it before you.



Let's start from Page 3 in the presentation, and it's a slide that gives you a snapshot of those who from abroad, look at Italy. And Italian situation, I'm sure is