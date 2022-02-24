Feb 24, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Good afternoon to all of you. As you know, we had a Board meeting this morning, and the Board approved the 2021 results. And we already have a proposal for the -- both the AGM and the EGM of IGD. Timing was not a happy one, so to say, to present our results. It's a day today that is not very happy for financial markets because of what has been -- because of what has happened. And despite that, our results are overall, from our perspective, are generally satisfactory.



Let me start from Page 3 of the presentation that you probably have before you. So 2021 at glance, good operating performance, especially after restrictions were lifted in Italy for shopping centers, shopping malls, and I'm particularly referring to weekend closings and pre