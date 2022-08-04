Aug 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon to all of you. As you could see from our press release this morning, the Board of Directors approved H1 2022 results. I am sure you received all the relevant documentation or results presentation that I'm about to walk you through.



Let's start from Page 3 in the presentation. Let me, by way of introduction, say something. In the first half, it was not an easy half year. And as IGD, however, we had a prompt action to the existing backdrop. We have the beginning of the year with a peak of the Omicron variant in Italy, and not only in Italy, in all of Europe, end of January, beginning of February. That was the start of the war in Ukraine. And all that was accompanied by an exponential growth of inflation, energy