Aug 02, 2023

Claudio Albertini - Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ S.p.A. - CEO & Executive Director



[Interpreted] Thank you very much. Good afternoon to all of you. As you probably read in our press release this morning, the Board of Directors approved the half year report as of end of June 2023. I'm sure you received or downloaded the press release and the presentation. I'm going to walk you through in a few minutes.



Let's start from Page 3 in the presentation, and we're looking at operating performance and occupancy rates. As you can see, we have plus signs before the figures, especially on operating performances that were applicable for the half year, but also in Q1 2023, we had an overall cumulative growth between first and second quarter, equal to 8.5% with footfalls increasing 6.6% and the comparisons, of course, are