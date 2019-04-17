Q1 2019 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

The conference is being recorded.



Thank you, Alice. (foreign language) and good morning, everyone, thanks for joining us today to review our results for the first quarter 2019.



After finishing a good year 2018 with record sales and net income but with a negative trend quarter-by-quarter, we started into 2019 with a sequentially improved first 3 months compared to the last quarter of 2018. Nevertheless, we are far behind the record first quarter of 2018, primarily driven by reduced semiconductor and OLED activities in Asia. You can find a PowerPoint presentation, as always, on the Investor Relations tab on our website that supports