Full Year 2019 Inficon Holding AG Earnings Call Transcript

Lukas Winkler - INFICON Holding AG - President & CEO



Thank you, Andre. (foreign language), and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today to review our results for the third quarter of 2019.



Sales of the first 3 quarters of 2019 have all been within plus/minus USD 2 million at the stable label -- level, sorry. The expected upswing or rebound in the semiconductor market did not start yet, and the U.S.-China trade conflict as well as the general economic uncertainty had some impact on our results. You can find the PowerPoint presentation, as always, on our Investor Relations tab on our