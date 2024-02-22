Feb 22, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

Bonnie Lee Herzog - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Senior Consumer Analyst



Okay. Hi, everyone. So up next, I have the honor of welcoming back International Flavors & Fragrances to the CAGNY stage. Joining us today are CEO, Erik Fyrwald; Chief Financial and Business Transformation Officer, Glenn Richter; and SVP, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations, Michael DeVeau.



Now first off, I'd like to congratulate Erik on his recent appointment to CEO. Erik joined IFF just over 2 weeks ago, where he brings more than 4 decades of experience, driving innovation and profitable sustainable growth at leading companies. IFF is a global leader in high-value ingredients and solutions to the CPG industry, partnering with customers, many of the presenters who are here this week, to help build solutions that win with their consumers.



So with that, I'm going to turn it over to Erik, who's going to make some introductory remarks, and then Glenn's going to take you through the presentation. Thank you.



Jon Erik Fyrwald - International Flavors &