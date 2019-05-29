Q1 2019 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call on IMMOFINANZ results for the first quarter of 2019. These results demonstrate that we are continuing the very strong development from the previous year.



On Slide 2 is a summary of our highlights for the first 3 months, and we are quite satisfied with the improvements. Our properties had a solid occupancy rate of roughly 95%, and rental income increased by more than 10% to EUR 65.2 million. Adjusted for the effects from the initial application of IFRS 16, we see a plus of 4.1%. The result of asset management rose by nearly 12% to more than EUR 50 million.



The development of our sustainable funds from operations also underscores our