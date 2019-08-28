Aug 28, 2019 / NTS GMT

Aug 28, 2019 / NTS GMT



Corporate Participants

* Oliver Schumy

IMMOFINANZ AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Oliver Schumy - IMMOFINANZ AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Ladies and gentlemen, it is my pleasure to update you on the successful first half of the financial year for IMMOFINANZ.



These are the key figures. Our occupancy rate remained stable at a very high level of around 95%, which also puts us among the market leaders internationally. Our rental income increased by almost 11% in total to EUR 131.8 million. Adjusted for acquisitions, sales and completions, it rose by more than 3% in the second quarter. This is also a very encouraging increase which was driven by higher rents.



The results of asset management, our most important operational earnings pillar, improved by more than 6% to EUR 101 million. Operating profit came to EUR 203.4 million, more than 60% above the level of the prior year. Our properties have increased