Half Year 2019 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 29, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the IMMOFINANZ Conference Call on the first half year results 2019.



(Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to Oliver Schumy, CEO of IMMOFINANZ. Please go ahead.



Oliver Schumy - IMMOFINANZ AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our conference call for the first half of 2019. Let's move straight to the highlights on Slide #2 of the presentation. Our occupancy rate remained stable at the very high level of around 95%, which also puts us among the market leaders internationally. Our standing investment portfolio grew by more than 10% to EUR 4.1 billion, bringing the value of our total property portfolio to over EUR 4.5 billion, and that's without the recent announced acquisitions.



With these, we are moving towards EUR 5 billion. Our rental income increased by almost 11% in total to nearly EUR 132 million. Adjusted for acquisition