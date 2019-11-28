Q3 2019 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the IMMOFINANZ conference call on the Q3 earnings. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Oliver Schumy, CEO of IMMOFINANZ. Please go ahead.
Oliver Schumy - IMMOFINANZ AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board
Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call on the presentation of results for the first 3 months -- for the first 3 quarters of 2019. With these excellent figures, IMMOFINANZ is continuing the strong performance generated in the previous year.
Let's now take a closer look at the highlights on the second slide. At around 95%, our occupancy rate is stable at a very high level, which also makes us one of the best in international comparison. Our standing investment portfolio grew by a strong 25% to EUR 4.6 billion, and our entire real estate portfolio has reached the level of roughly EUR 5.1 billion. This reflects our latest acquisitions in the office and retail
