Q3 2019 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call on the presentation of results for the first 3 months -- for the first 3 quarters of 2019. With these excellent figures, IMMOFINANZ is continuing the strong performance generated in the previous year.



Let's now take a closer look at the highlights on the second slide. At around 95%, our occupancy rate is stable at a very high level, which also makes us one of the best in international comparison. Our standing investment portfolio grew by a strong 25% to EUR 4.6 billion, and our entire real estate portfolio has reached the level of roughly EUR 5.1 billion. This reflects our latest acquisitions in the office and retail