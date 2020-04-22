Full Year 2019 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call for the financial year 2019. My colleagues, Stefan SchÃ¶nauer and me, Dietmar Reindl, will present our very strong results and take a good comprehensive look at the current impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. We will then be pleased to answer your questions.



The financial year 2019 marked a milestone in our business. The highlights from our portfolio perspective are, for example, in a first step, the all-time high occupancy rate of 96.8%. We were able to increase the occupancy rate compared to 12/2018 even by 1 percentage point.



The portfolio value, on the next page, shows a substantial portfolio growth by 18.1