Half Year 2021 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Dietmar Reindl - IMMOFINANZ AG - COO & Member of Executive Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Half Year Earnings Presentation of IMMOFINANZ. Stefan SchÃ¶nauer and myself, Dietmar Reindl, are proud to present to you, during the next 15 minutes, the best half year result of IMMOFINANZ in the last decade. And we will give you additionally an outlook on our activities in the next future.



Let me start with the highlights of our results. The result of asset management increased in the half year 2021 by 4% and comes to a level EUR 106.8 million. And as well, the result of operations shows a very nice and very positive increase by 73% up to EUR 103.3 million. The portfolio value has grown up to EUR 5.1 billion. And we were able, even during corona crisis, to keep the occupancy rate on a nice level of 94.1%.



Stefan SchÃ¶nauer Bakk - IMMOFINANZ AG - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Ladies and gentlemen, let me continue with the financial highlights. Revaluation results turned out positive with EUR 78.1 million after it has