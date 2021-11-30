Q3 2021 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Dietmar Reindl - IMMOFINANZ AG - COO



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this Q3 earnings presentation of IMMOFINANZ. My name is Dietmar Reindl, and together with my colleague, Stefan SchÃ¶nauer, I will guide you through this presentation.



So far, 2021 has, same with 2020, been again a challenging year. Nevertheless, we can present the result that shows top performance of our colleagues and of our Company.



Let's look at the highlights of our portfolio. The rental income until Q3 has been a level of EUR216.4 million; the result of asset management has increased by 2.6%, up to EUR163.1 million; and the result of operations has increased by almost 60%, up to EUR180.4 million.



We are operating still on a very high occupancy rate of 94.1% with a portfolio of EUR5.05 billion. And this all with a gross return of 6.3%. Stefan, please.



Stefan SchÃ¶nauer - IMMOFINANZ AG - CFO



Thank you very much, Dietmar. Ladies and gentlemen, let's continue with the financial highlights. Our revaluation results, presented on page 4 of the