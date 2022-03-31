Mar 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
Bettina Schragl - IMMOFINANZ AG - Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Dear shareholders, I would very much like to welcome you to today's Virtual General Meeting via the Internet. As Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, I take the chair pursuant to Section 106 in paragraph 1 of the Austrian Stock Operation Act and hereby open today's Extraordinary General Meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting to be held today was convened on the basis of a written request by the shareholder, WXZ1 a.s, a subsidiary of CPI Property Group S.A., within the meaning of Section 105 para 3 of the Stock Corporation Act.
For the protection of shareholders and other participants, the Executive Board has decided to hold a virtual general meeting, an option provided for by the law. Today's general meeting will therefore be held as a virtual general meeting in accordance with the company law COVID-19 Act and the company law COVID-19 regulation and broadcast in its entirety on the Internet.
A brief overview of the proceedings of today's virtual general meeting: First, you will be
Immofinanz AG Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Mar 31, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...