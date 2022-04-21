Full Year 2021 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 21, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Dietmar Reindl - Immofinanz AG - COO



Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this 2021 year results call. My name is Dietmar Reindl. Together with Stefan Schonauer, we will guide you through these results.



The year 2021 was a very successful year for Immofinanz, and this success was based on six strategic pillars. First of all, our diversification by asset classes and regions. Second is our clear brand-strategy, with our brands myhive, STOP SHOP for retail parks, VIVO! for shopping centers, and our new brand On Top Living. Then our robust financial structure and our investment grade rating, our strong and every day stronger getting -- getting stronger commitment to sustainability. This would be nothing without our experienced and successful investment team headquartered in Vienna and in the countries. And the sixth pillar, our sustainable dividend policy.



Stefan Schonauer - Immofinanz AG - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, let me continue on page 4 of the presentation. And now after Dietmar explained to you our strategic pillars, let's have a look a little bit