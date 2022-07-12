Immofinanz AG Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jul 12, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Miroslava Grestiakova - IMMOFINANZ AG - Independent Chairwoman Member of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Distinct shareholders, I would like to welcome you warmly, and I am very pleased that you are following today's virtual Annual General Meeting via the Internet. As Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, I take the chair pursuant to Section 116 Paragraph 1 of the Austrian Stock Operation Act, and I open today's 29th Annual General Meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG.



For the protection of shareholders and other participants, the Board -- the Executive Board has decided to make use of the legal regulation of a virtual AGM. Today's AGM will therefore be held as a virtual AGM in accordance with the COVID-19 Act and the COVID-19 ordinance, and it will be broadcast in its entirety on the Internet.



A brief overview of the proceedings of today's virtual annual general meeting. First, you will be presented with the reports and proposed resolutions and elections for all items on the agenda. Thereafter, the special proxies will have the floor to read out any proposed resolutions. Subsequently, we will have