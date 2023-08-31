Half Year 2023 Immofinanz AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome, and thank you for joining the IMMOFINANZ Webcast on the Half Year Results 2023. (Operator Instructions)



And I would now like to turn the conference over to IMMOFINANZ. Please go ahead.



Mathias Bartak -



Good afternoon here from Vienna. This is Mathias Bartak. I am responsible for M&A and Capital Markets at IMMOFINANZ and have recently also taken over Investor Relations agendas for the group. We thank you for your interest in our earnings presentation. With me today are our Executive Board members, Radka Doehring and Pavel Mechura, as well as our internal team of financial experts.



At the beginning, Radka will lead you through our earnings presentation. Afterwards, we will then be happy to answer all of your questions. Please submit the questions this time in writing by the text field of our webcast. This will enable us to structure the Q&A part as effectively as possible.



Thank you very much for your participation, and I will now hand over to Radka Doehring.



