Jun 05, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Rajbir Singh Denhoy - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD, Equity Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst



Thanks, everyone, for joining us here at the end of the second day here at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference. Again, I'm Raj Denhoy with the medical device team. Up next, we have Integra LifeSciences, and we're doing a fireside chat. So if anybody has any questions, please feel free to chime in.



From the company, we have Sravan Emany, the company's Head of Strategy; as well as Peter Arduini, the company's CEO. And so again, we're just going to jump right into questions, and please feel free to ask any if you have some.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - MD, Equity Research & Senior Equity Research AnalystPete, maybe I could just start with -- I think the question that probably comes up the most is the company's guidance not only over the short term, but also over the next several years for accelerating growth at the company. The first part of this year, it's expected to be a little